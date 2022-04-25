Bluebells

According to the online plant identifier that I use, there is a 76% chance that this is a Garden Bluebell (Hyacinthoides x massartiana Geerinck). I hadn't come across this term before, so a quick online search tells me that it is a cross between an English Bluebell and a Spanish Bluebell, which is what I suspected when I took the photo.



I was pleased with the rendering of the bluebell blue colour in this shot. It is one of the colours that a camera can struggle with, but in this case the result meets my idea of what the colour should be. The shot was taken in the Museum Gardens in York.



Katharine sends her thanks to all those of you who wished her dad well now he has left hospital. Sadly his problems are primarily those caused by his age (97) and he is still very weak and he requires nursing care, which can be provided in his care home in a much more homely setting than a hospital can provide.



Ian