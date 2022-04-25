Previous
Next
Bluebells by fishers
Photo 2149

Bluebells

According to the online plant identifier that I use, there is a 76% chance that this is a Garden Bluebell (Hyacinthoides x massartiana Geerinck). I hadn't come across this term before, so a quick online search tells me that it is a cross between an English Bluebell and a Spanish Bluebell, which is what I suspected when I took the photo.

I was pleased with the rendering of the bluebell blue colour in this shot. It is one of the colours that a camera can struggle with, but in this case the result meets my idea of what the colour should be. The shot was taken in the Museum Gardens in York.

Katharine sends her thanks to all those of you who wished her dad well now he has left hospital. Sadly his problems are primarily those caused by his age (97) and he is still very weak and he requires nursing care, which can be provided in his care home in a much more homely setting than a hospital can provide.

Ian
25th April 2022 25th Apr 22

Fisher Family

@fishers
March 2022 - Nine years and we are still here! Despite Covid-19 restrictions and our own reluctance to travel, we have usually found something to...
588% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

bkb in the city
Beautiful
April 25th, 2022  
Casablanca ace
Beautiful. All the best to Katharine’s Dad. Glad he is in a more comfortable surrounding again.
April 25th, 2022  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise