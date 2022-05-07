Previous
Two Views of History by fishers
Two Views of History

Two rather contrasting events are recorded in this shot. In the foreground is a deck chair and is part of York's Giant Deck Chair Competition, with ten to be found scattered around the city centre. Each one is illustrated to reflect something near where it is found.

That brings us to the tower in the background - Clifford's Tower which has recently been reopened after major restoration work has been undertaken to conserve the fabric. The interior, which was just a shell, now has walkways and stairs making accessible parts of the structure which have been inaccessible for around 300 years. There is also a partial roof over the intereior which provides a broad walkway from which can be enjoyed a panoramic view of the city centre.

I will be sharing more of both deck chairs and Clifford's Tower over the next few days.

Ian

