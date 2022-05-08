Inside Cliffords Tower

Before we look at more of the York Giant Deck Chair competition, I thought we could have a look at the interior of Cliffords Tower. The first thing to note is that a major reason for the work was to conserve the structure, but a second reason was to make more of the interior structure visible, without affecting external views of the tower.



Cliffords Tower is the keep of what was once a much larger castle, although the rest of the castle was destroyed. New buildings were started on the site of the rest of the castle from 1701. Cliffords Tower had become a shell in 1684 following an explosion



A wooden structure has been built in the interior, with a partial roof to create an upper walkway to allow people to enjoy views over the city in a safer way than was previously possible. A series of steps and walkways have been created below the roof, making the interior structure more visible, and allowing two rooms to be opened that have been inaccessible for around 300 years. The rooms are a chapel above the entrance to the tower, and the Kings garderobe (toilet) in the opposite wall.



The interesting effect is that to me the interior looks larger than it did when it was just a shell - or is that just my memory? This shot was taken towards the end of April.



Ian