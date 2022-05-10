View Shared with a Pigeon

Until the internal structure was created within Clifford's Tower, York, the pigeon would have had this view to itself, but the new internal walkways alow glimpses through the arrow slits in the historical structure. This view is centred on a former industrial building, now known as Rowntree Wharf.



The Rowntree Society website gives the following summary of it's history:



"Rowntree Wharf, consisting of five stories and a nine-storey water tower, is probably York’s best industrial building. Originally one of the largest flour mills in Europe, it was founded by Henry Leetham in 1860. The building, designed by Walter Penty, was situated between the river Foss and Wormald’s cut, towering over the slum district of Hungate. It was supplied with grain by barge to the original mill, situated where a car park is today.



The mill closed in 1930 and in 1935 it became the Rowntree and Co’s Navigation Warehouse. Gradually it fell out of use, as road transport replaced river transport. Cocoa beans were brought to the wharf until the 1960s. In 1989 it was converted into flats and offices by the Joseph Rowntree Foundation."



To the left of Rowntree Wharf can be seen some of the modern apartment buildings built on the site of the slums of Hungate.



Ian