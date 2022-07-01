Roman Festival - Catapult

And so onto our final event of last weekend, and after four hours watching the York Mystery Plays we had a little time left to see the end of the Roman Festival.



A Roman camp had been created in part of the Museum Gardens, where there were a variety of displays. Here you can see a rather impressive catapult with it's operator. It must have been very frightening facing weapons like this, so perhaps the main thing to learn was that it is always safer to be behind the Roman army than in front of it!



Almost 2000 years ago, York was a major Roman settlement with impressive city walls, although much smaller than the later medieval city would be. There are a number of places in the current city centre where Roman remains can be seen. In the Museum there is a piece of the Roman city walls, while below York Minster is the Roman headquarters building, which following work to underpin the Minster with concrete foundations in the 1970s can now be seen. A Roman bathhouse can be found in the basement of the Roman Bath pub, and a number of roads are of Roman origin.



Ian

