Steam to the Seaside

First of all an apology for the late post, I've only just got home from a trip on the Moorsbus. I will share more of that day out quite soon.



This shot was taken on Thurdsay below the arched roof of York railway station. This is the first of a series of trips from Carnforth to Scarborough, marketed as the Scarborough Spa Express. In previous years the service has been weekly for three months, but sadly this year it is monthly, so it will only run three times.



The locomotive is 'Scots Guardsman', which was built by the North British Locomotive Company of Glasgow in 1927 for the London Midland and Scottish Railway (LMS)



It was named Scots Guardsman in 1928 after the Scots Guards. After receiving smoke deflectors, it starred in the 1936 film Night Mail. It was in fact the first member of the class to be equipped with the distinctive curved smoke deflectors. It was the last of the class in service and was withdrawn from service at Carlisle Kingmoor depot in December 1965 and it was immediately preserved.



It had it's last major overhaul in 2019 and has been a popular sight on the main line since then. Here it stands at platorm 5 ready to continue it's journey to Scarborough. It's boiler safety valve has just lifted so it is giving the roof a bit of a steam clean before it leaves!



Ian



