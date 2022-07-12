Previous
Pickering Castle Defences by fishers
Pickering Castle Defences

Pickering castle is on rising ground to the north of the town centre. It was a motte-and-bailey castle built by the Normans as part of the suppression of Northern England.

It saw little military action but was a popular location for English Kings due to the proximity of the adjacent Royal forest. It was regularly upgraded until the fourteenth century after which it was allowed to fall into ruin.This castle was used as a royal hunting lodge, holiday home and a stud farm by a succession of medieval kings.

The defences are an impressive display of protection in depth. To the north and west steep slopes provide good defence, but the approach from the south and east is easier for attackers so this is where the strongest defences are.

A stone curtain wall with towers surrounds the castle and there is a defensive ditch outside the wall in the south and east. A well defended gatehouse gives access to an outer bailey. A further curtain wall and defensive ditch crosses this area and there was another well defended access to the northern part of the site, the inner bailey where many of the important buildings were located. There is then a huge mound where the castle keep was located, giving a final defensive position.

This shot was taken in the inner bailey. The mound of the motte can be seen on the left, with the remains of the keep on top of it. To the right is part of the wall between the inner and outer bailey. The steps in the foreground look to have been modified, being far less steep than I would expect. The hand rails are certainly a more recent safety measure.

So an impressive multi layer defensive system was created. And after that there is no record of any attack ever taking place on the castle!

Previous shots of the castle were posted on our project last September starting with this one - https://365project.org/fishers/365/2021-09-20

Ian
12th July 2022 12th Jul 22

Fisher Family

@fishers
Casablanca ace
Great history commentary as always, and especially love the last bit about no attacks!
July 12th, 2022  
bkb in the city
Very nice shot
July 12th, 2022  
