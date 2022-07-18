A Walk in the Forest

It wasn't too hot on Saturday, certainly a lot cooler than it is now, so after a look at the Lumberjills sculpture (see yesterday's post) we had a woodland walk. I seem much more vulnerable to the effects of heat than I used to be, so a woodland walk on a hot day is ideal.



Our walk took us south-west from the sculpture on a path parallel with the access road, and it was on this path that I took this shot. Eventually we had a short part of the walk on the road itself, before turning off and following a long curve downhill path into the Ellerburn Valley.



After a stop to look in the ancient little church there, we followed a beck southwards into Thornton Dale village, with much of this path under the shelter of trees. So only a very short walk, but enough on a warm day.



Near the village car park is a large old mill pond surrounded by trees and well provided with benches, so we were able to sit and relax there until it was time to catch a Moorsbus to Pickering to connect with the Moorsbus back to York.



Ian