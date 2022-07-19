It's Hot Out There!

Another shot from our walk on Saturday, taken at St Hilda's Church, about a mile north of Thornton Dale, in a beautiful rural setting.



This is the first time I've been able to look inside the church. It is always nice to find a church to look around on a hot day. The thick stone walls keep the interior cool, so it is a good break from the heat. It was nowhere near as hot on Saturday as it is now, but it was still necessary to take care in the sun.



Most of the church dates from AD1050, with some parts dating back to as early as AD850. In the exterior walls are fragments of decorated stone from the earlier church, and there is clear evidence of other changes to doorways and windows.



The church made the national press in 2011, with an article in the Daily Telegraph about an infestation of bats in the church. It got so bad that it was impossible for the church services to be held there. The bats involved were a protected species, so couldn't simply be ejected. Eventually, with support from Natural England, new roosts were created for the bats and most were relocated, though there are still some in the building, although they can't get into the interior.



So, after an interesting look around the church interior, we were back out into the sun for a final walk by the tree lined beck into Thornton Dale. This was the view from the interior of the church, through the porch and into the churchyard.



Ian