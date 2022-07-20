Previous
Next
Beside Thornton Beck by fishers
Photo 2235

Beside Thornton Beck

After leaving St Hilda's Church in the hamlet of Ellerburn, Katharine and I walked south on the footpath by the east bank of Thornton Beck, heading towards Thornton Dale.

Much of the beck in this area is tree lined and quite sheltered, but with the occasional glimpse of the countryside west of the beck. Here, a farmers field can be seen across the beck, rising uphill towards Ellerburn Wood.

It was a beautiful pleasant and easy walk beside the beck through attractive Yorkshire countryside. What a lovely way to spend time!

Ian
20th July 2022 20th Jul 22

Fisher Family

@fishers
March 2022 - Nine years and we are still here! Despite Covid-19 restrictions and our own reluctance to travel, we have usually found something to...
612% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise