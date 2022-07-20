Beside Thornton Beck

After leaving St Hilda's Church in the hamlet of Ellerburn, Katharine and I walked south on the footpath by the east bank of Thornton Beck, heading towards Thornton Dale.



Much of the beck in this area is tree lined and quite sheltered, but with the occasional glimpse of the countryside west of the beck. Here, a farmers field can be seen across the beck, rising uphill towards Ellerburn Wood.



It was a beautiful pleasant and easy walk beside the beck through attractive Yorkshire countryside. What a lovely way to spend time!



Ian