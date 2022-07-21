Previous
On Reflection by fishers
On Reflection

The end of our walk last Saturday was in Thornton Dale, and we spent a little time sat beside what was originally a pond created to hold water to power a water mill. Today it is a pleasant place to relax, with quite a few benches beside the wheelchair friendly path that goes all the way round the pond.

I don't know what kind of mill this pond was used to power. There were once quite a few water mills along Thornton Beck, so it must at one time have been quite an industrial village.

Another feature of interest around the pond is a series of wooden sculptures of animals.

Ian
21st July 2022 21st Jul 22

Casablanca ace
Enjoying your Thornton shots.
July 21st, 2022  
