On Reflection

The end of our walk last Saturday was in Thornton Dale, and we spent a little time sat beside what was originally a pond created to hold water to power a water mill. Today it is a pleasant place to relax, with quite a few benches beside the wheelchair friendly path that goes all the way round the pond.



I don't know what kind of mill this pond was used to power. There were once quite a few water mills along Thornton Beck, so it must at one time have been quite an industrial village.



Another feature of interest around the pond is a series of wooden sculptures of animals.



Ian