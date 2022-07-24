Hutton le Hole from above

For tose wanting a country walk from Hutton le Hole, the start is always uphill. In a northerly direction the paths rise gently. For those going in any other directions the paths are initially quite steep.



We were heading eastwards. The official path is not a great route, with no views and a constantly changing steepness of slope. We know an alternative path, which involves passing a 'No Public Access' sign, but which joins the official route after quite a short distance. Along the way there are glimpses through the trees over the village and onto the moorland beyond, and this shot shows one of those glimpses, with the houses at the northern end of the village in the foreground.



Sadly these views are slowly being lost as trees and other vegetation grows ever higher.



Sorry for the really late post tonight. We have been on a Moorsbus outing today, and unfortunately the bus broke down on our return run from Helmsley to York, so we had quite a delayed journey.



Ian