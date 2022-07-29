Previous
Windmill Frieze by fishers
Windmill Frieze

The museum at Rievaulx Abbey contains a collection of carved stones found amongst the abbey ruins. Often these carved stones give glimpses into the religeous lives and beliefs, but this one gives a glimpse of daily life in the farming community of tennants on abbey lands.

It shows two men approach the central windmill, one leading and one following laden mules. The abbey had its own mill, which its tenants were obliged to use. This stone would have been part of a bigger frieze and was originally located in the infirmary. It is thought to date from the 14th century.

Much of interest can be discovered from these stones. Some of the stone from the abbey was recycled after the destruction of the abbey, often incorporated into more recent buildings. It is possible to see carved stones in the walls of some of the houses close to the abbey site.

Not sure if you have seen the stone carvings at Southwell Minster near Nottingham?
July 29th, 2022  
