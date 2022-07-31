Previous
Teaching Area in Crow Wood by fishers
Teaching Area in Crow Wood

Yesterday's shot of the wood carving of the bird showed only a small part of a large throne like structure in the teaching area of Crow Wood at Danby Moors Centre. Obviously designed to give the teacher status, while the pupils sat on the benches! The bird in yesterday's shot is at the upper right hand corner of the seat.

Lots of activities are available in Crow Wood. There is a bird hide, a collection of miniature houses belonging to the 'Woodlings', and at the visitor centre a book to tell their story. Pupils have also built a large shelter from tree branches. So much to attract the attention of pupils.

Ian
Margaret Brown ace
A lovely capture, we too have a similar walk at Pinchinthorpe, just near us.
July 31st, 2022  
