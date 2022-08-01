The History Tree

In front of the Moors Centre at Danby, there used to be several large copper beech trees, which were reaching the end of their lives as they became diseased and dangerous, with an increased risk of branches falling - not great in a quite busy area. Gradually they were removed, and on the site of the final tree to be removed this plaque was placed, carrying the title the History Tree. The plaque records historic events and people from the period of the life of the tree (around 200 years) with links to the North York Moors and surrounding areas. In conjunction with this an excellent little book was published with an outline of each of those people and events listed.



The plaque also carries the following text: "This stump is all that remains of a once majestic copper beech tree. The iconic tree was planted circa 1800 and flourished here for over 200 years, living through the reigns of nine British monarchs. For over 2 centuries the tree was mute witness to great change and many events occurred during this period that are an important legacy of the rich culture and social heritage of the North York Moors and adjacent areas. A varied selection of these historical events has been chosen to feature on this plate.



Positions of the event dates on the plate have been calculated from the annual growth rings showing on the face of the ancient tree stump.



Trees are living landmarks, a link with the past and a symbol of hope for the future. They grow larger and live longer than anything else on earth. They adorn our landscapes, contribute to a healthy and sustainable environment, provide a haven for wildlife, and are a valuable natural resource. Trees enrich our lives, bring us closer to nature, and are vital to the future survival of mankind.



'If a tree dies, plant another in its place.' (Linnaeus 1707 - 1778)"



I thought this fitted in well with today being Yorkshire Day.



Ian

