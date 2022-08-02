Thest two shots show the East Tower of Helmsley Castle, with the shot on the left giving an impression of the scale of the tower when it was complete, and the shot on the right taken from the opposite side showing the destruction that took place.
The castle was first constructed in wood around 1120, by Walter l'Espec. It is positioned on a rocky outcrop overlooking the River Rye. Featuring double ditches surrounding a rectangular inner bailey, the castle bears little resemblance to the motte and bailey castles built at the time, such as the nearby Pickering Castle. It would also have a very different history to Pickering Castle ( https://365project.org/fishers/365/2022-07-12 ).
From 1186 the castle was gradually converted into a stone structure. For much of it's active history it was in the ownership of the de Ros family.
During the English Civil War, the castle was besieged by Sir Thomas Fairfax in 1644. Sir Jordan Crosland held it for the king for three months before surrendering. Parliament ordered the castle to be slighted and much of the walls, gates and part of the east tower were destroyed.
The ruins and estate passed into the ownership of the Duncombe family in 1695. They lived in a grand country house to the west of the castle, and the castle was left to decay further. The castle passed into the care of the Office of Works in 1923, and it is currently cared for by English Heritage.
Great info on this Ian, so many great buildings destroyed in this terrible period of history.