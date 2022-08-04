Sign up
Photo 2250
Summer Umbrellas
Coppergate Walk in York has regularly had displays of umbrellas over the walkway for several monthis in the summer. Several of these have featured previously in our project.
This latest display is of birds and butterflies, and I rather like the butterfly ones, so two of them are shown in close-up
4th August 2022
4th Aug 22
Casablanca
ace
Oh those are super. Love the butterflies!
August 4th, 2022
