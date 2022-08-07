Previous
Ready for the Green Light by fishers
Ready for the Green Light

However interesting it might be to see locomotives up close in the Railway Museum in York, I do prefer to see them at work on the main line. Thursday was the second day of the Scarborough Spa Express service to the coast. The first day of service was posted here - https://365project.org/fishers/365/2022-07-09 There is also a brief history of the locomotive there as well.

The locomotive 'Scots Guardsman' is stood in almost the same position as it was a month ago, waiting for the red stop signal to change to green, and the final leg of it's journey to Scarborough.

It's a very different pov from when it was last featured, and shows it ready to pass the signal when it changes colour, and it can burst out into the sunshine. There is also a photographer close to the signal ready for the start and the burst of smoke and steam.

Photo Details

