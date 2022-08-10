Previous
Next
Edge of Spaunton Moor by fishers
Photo 2256

Edge of Spaunton Moor

The zig-zag fence marks the boundary between farmland and moorland, and recently many thousands of new arrivals appeared close to the boundary. Yes, the annual migration of bees and their hives, initiated by the beekeepers, has recently taken place. The bees will now be very busy collecting nectar from the heather plants on the moor.

Bees can fly up to 3 miles from their hive while collecting, so there is a considerable area of heather for them to tackle. In good conditions, each hive will produce around 3 pounds of honey per day.

Heather honey can be described as follows: "Heather honey is usually dark amber, no lighter than caramel and often featuring a red or orange tint. It has an intense aroma that combines fruit and woodsy scents with a firm but the mildly-sweet taste and a tangy aftertaste." (from www.mybeeline.co website).

Heather honey is a highly prized premium product, very popular with many consumers and therefore commanding a premium price.
10th August 2022 10th Aug 22

Fisher Family

@fishers
March 2022 - Nine years and we are still here! Despite Covid-19 restrictions and our own reluctance to travel, we have usually found something to...
618% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise