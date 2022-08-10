Edge of Spaunton Moor

The zig-zag fence marks the boundary between farmland and moorland, and recently many thousands of new arrivals appeared close to the boundary. Yes, the annual migration of bees and their hives, initiated by the beekeepers, has recently taken place. The bees will now be very busy collecting nectar from the heather plants on the moor.



Bees can fly up to 3 miles from their hive while collecting, so there is a considerable area of heather for them to tackle. In good conditions, each hive will produce around 3 pounds of honey per day.



Heather honey can be described as follows: "Heather honey is usually dark amber, no lighter than caramel and often featuring a red or orange tint. It has an intense aroma that combines fruit and woodsy scents with a firm but the mildly-sweet taste and a tangy aftertaste." (from www.mybeeline.co website).



Heather honey is a highly prized premium product, very popular with many consumers and therefore commanding a premium price.