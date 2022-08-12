Shell

Tuesday this week was the anniversary of the death of my mum, so Katharine and I had a trip to Rotherham to visit the memorial gardens at the crematorium, and for me to get a couple of photos of the inscription in the memorial book.



After that we went to Clifton Park in Rotherham. A few years ago there was a massive renovation project, and the museum there was renovated at the same time. The walk through the park brought many memories, since it was somewhere we went with my parents when I was a child, and later it was somewhere we went with our own children and my parents.



The museum now has regular changes in its displays. The main exhibition at the moment is about women's football, and includes a quite interesting display of local women's football clubs.



However, the thing that really caught my eye was on the main staircase, where there is a large clock called the shell clock. When you look at this detail on the clock case you can understand why. I thought this was a wonderful piece of workmanship.



Ian