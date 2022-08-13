Sundial

This sundial has had a rather nomadic existence before it ended up in its present location in the walled garden of Clifton Park in Rotherham.



The sundial was created in 1739 and was originally situated at the Holmes, then moved to Ferham House in Rotherham. In the 1970's it was moved again and placed in the sunken garden behind the Clifton Park Museum. It stood there until about fifteen years ago when it was laid flat after being damaged by vandals.



From 2009-11 a massive restoration of the park and museum took place as part of the Heritage Lottery Fund’s Parks for People programme at a cost of £7.6m and a water play area, other new play areas, Garden House and walled gardens were added to a restored Victorian parkland landscape.



At this time the sundial, complete with brass gnomon, was fully restored with the cooperation of 19 different companies who worked as sub-contractors for UCS Civils Ltd - the company which spent over a year working on the park's renovation programme. It was at this time that it was relocated to the newly created walled garden.



Ian