Westerdale

Westerdale is the name of both the valley and the village in this shot. It lies on the Northern side of the North York Moors. Last Saturday our Moorsbus dropped us only a few hundred yards from this lovely viewpoint. OK, so it's an uphill few hundred yards, but the effort was well worth it.



We are towards the south end of Castleton Rigg, and at the top of a small rise called Brown Hill. During 2017 and 2018 this was the location of a sculpture called Seated Figure, placed so he looked west over a spectacular view. It became a very popular sculpture to visit, and there were hundreds of people visiting, causing considerable damage to the fragile environment. The sculpture was due to remain for a third year, but the environmental damage resulted in it's early removal to the Yorkshire Sculpture Park.



The moor is now very quiet. We didn't see another walker until we reached the north end of the ridge. The moor is slowly recovering from all the visitors, and plants are colonising the area around where the sculpture was located.



This view looks north-west, and Westerdale village can be seen near the centre of the shot highlighted by the sun. There is heather in the foreground and in the distance, although it is now passed it's best and the colour will soon be gone for another year.



Our walk along the ridge was quite short, but with such lovely views we spent a lot of time enjoying what we could see. From the north end of the ridge we turned east into Castleto village and our Moorsbus back to York.



Ian