Off to Scarborough by fishers
Photo 2282

Off to Scarborough

On Thursday last week I went to York railway station to see the last Scarborough Spa Express of 2022. Prior to Covid-19 there was a weekly service, but this year, as it seeks to become re-established, there has only been one service a month since July, on the first Thursday of the month - a total of three trips.

As a result there were quite a few photographers at the station. In this shot, the locomotive 46115 'Scots Guardsman' is beginning to move in a little cloud of steam.

There will probably be a break now before a number of steam hauled excursions bring people to York in the lead-up to Christmas for the Christmas Market. But don't worry, if there are others before then, I hope to see and photograph them, and I hope to be at Pickering later this month for the North York Moors Railway autumn gala for more photographs!

Ian
5th September 2022 5th Sep 22

bkb in the city
Great capture
September 5th, 2022  
