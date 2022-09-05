Off to Scarborough

On Thursday last week I went to York railway station to see the last Scarborough Spa Express of 2022. Prior to Covid-19 there was a weekly service, but this year, as it seeks to become re-established, there has only been one service a month since July, on the first Thursday of the month - a total of three trips.



As a result there were quite a few photographers at the station. In this shot, the locomotive 46115 'Scots Guardsman' is beginning to move in a little cloud of steam.



There will probably be a break now before a number of steam hauled excursions bring people to York in the lead-up to Christmas for the Christmas Market. But don't worry, if there are others before then, I hope to see and photograph them, and I hope to be at Pickering later this month for the North York Moors Railway autumn gala for more photographs!



Ian