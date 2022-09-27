Don't Forget to Look Up!

This shot was taken shortly before the one posted yesterday and slightly to the east, looking over the flat land found there. I liked the gentle colours and subtle changes in the sky. I had bee watching the changes for a while, and eventually the cloud would thicken and there would be rain, but not until several hours later, after we were back at home. Another shot taken on our last Moorsbus trip of 2022.



I'm not sure how much I've explained about the Moorsbus service, so here is a brief history. I'm not sure when it started, but it was originally an initiative by a bus company based on Teeside which ran across the Moors towards Pickering or Helmsley. The destination was different in different years. By the early 1990s the National Park authorities took control of the service and provided subsidies. My first Moorsbus trip was in 1995, by a service bus to Pickering and a Moorsbus to Rosedale Abbey.



The first Moorsbus from York ran in 1996. The pattern of service from then was for several buses from different towns / cities ran to the Moors in the morning, provided services in the National Park through the day and returned to their towns / cities of origin in the early evening. Buses were provided by different companies but ran to timetables set by Moorsbus, with lots of connections to provide a variety of destinations, or to allow walkers to do linear walks from one bus route to another.



Initially all services ran on a Sunday, from the beginning of April to the end of October, but later there were services midweek during the school summer holidays.



Following the financial crisis from 2008 onwards, there were severe cutbacks to spending by local authoritiesm which led to the end of the Moorsbus in 2013. Fortunately tht wasn't the end of the story, since a small group of volunteers began fundraising and planning for a return, with a start with a bus from Teesside in 2014. The return of service from York didn't take place until 2017 when a rail company sponsored a service for two years to link their network to the heart of the Moors. Gradually the service has developed, though it isn't on the scale of the service provided up to 2013 by the National Park. The season this year was only 3 months long, but it does run Saturday and Sunday.



Hopefully current inflationary pressures won't prevent the Moorsbus team from being able to provide a service in 2023 - it has been a very important part of our summers for a long time, and we would really miss it if it didn't run. Hopefully it will continue!



Ian