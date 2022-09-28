After spending time at Sutton Bank on Sunday, we caught a Moorsbus to Rievaulx Abbey, the ruins of which form a very impressive feature of the valley of Ryedale to the west-north-west of Helmsley. We posted a shot of the abbey ruins a couple of months ago - https://365project.org/fishers/365/2022-07-28
This visit we spent some time in the museum where many finds from the ruins are on display. There were few people in the museum, so we had plenty of time to have a close look at the exhibits.
This shot shows a sample of the rather ornate plumbing. This was one of several examples of copper alloy taps, from different abbeys. This one was from either Fountains Abbey or Kirkham Priory, but would have been simular to those found in the cloister washbasins at Rievaulx Abbey. This and the many other ornate exhibits show how affluent the Abbeys had become.