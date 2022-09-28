Previous
Next
Plumbing by fishers
Photo 2305

Plumbing

After spending time at Sutton Bank on Sunday, we caught a Moorsbus to Rievaulx Abbey, the ruins of which form a very impressive feature of the valley of Ryedale to the west-north-west of Helmsley. We posted a shot of the abbey ruins a couple of months ago - https://365project.org/fishers/365/2022-07-28

This visit we spent some time in the museum where many finds from the ruins are on display. There were few people in the museum, so we had plenty of time to have a close look at the exhibits.

This shot shows a sample of the rather ornate plumbing. This was one of several examples of copper alloy taps, from different abbeys. This one was from either Fountains Abbey or Kirkham Priory, but would have been simular to those found in the cloister washbasins at Rievaulx Abbey. This and the many other ornate exhibits show how affluent the Abbeys had become.

Ian
28th September 2022 28th Sep 22

Fisher Family

@fishers
March 2022 - Nine years and we are still here! Despite Covid-19 restrictions and our own reluctance to travel, we have usually found something to...
631% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise