Ghosts in the Gardens - Peacock Feathers by fishers
Photo 2310

Ghosts in the Gardens - Peacock Feathers

I couldn't resist posting another shot of the peacock from the Ghosts in the Gardens in York. This time it's a close-up shot of the peacock feathers, and I'm amazed to see the detail and the way the feather effect was created.

As you might have guessed I've become quite absorbed in these sculptures, so it seems highly likely that there will be more posts of them over the next month. We have only found 15 of the 25 sculptures so far, and have several gardens and open spaces around the city centre to visit to find the rest.

3rd October 2022 3rd Oct 22

