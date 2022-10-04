St Mary's Abbey, York

After three days of ghost sculptures I think it's time for a change, but It's highly likely that we will revisit them later in the month!



The sculptures were in the Museum Gardens, but the whole park is packed with history as well. This shot shows the remains of St Mary's Abbey, looking towards the nave of the abbey church.



St Mary’s Abbey was first built in 1088. The ruins we now see are most of what remains of the church in what became one of the wealthiest and most powerful Benedictine monasteries in England.



King Henry VIII banned all monasteries in England in the 1530s. The monks at St Mary’s were pensioned off in 1540 and some of the abbey buildings were converted into a palace for the King when he visited York. Gradually other buildings fell into ruins and were used as agricultural buildings or as a source of materials for other buildings before being excavated by the Yorkshire Philosophical Society in the 1820s. Today the ruins are at the heart of an attractive park.



Oh, by the way, the peacock sculpture can be seen in one of the windows of the ruins.



Ian