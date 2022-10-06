Multangular Tower, York

One of the oldest buildings in York is this tower and section of wall that can be found in the Museum Gardens.The tower (now known as the Multangular Tower) and wall were built by the Romans and is thought to have been erected in the early AD200s. It was also reused during the medieval period.



The original Roman wall is made of smaller stones that you can see in the lower part of the tower and wall. Above that was a layer of red tile that originally projected from the wall, but because it was less hard wearing now forms a recess. There is more Roman stone above that, before there would have been another layer of red tile, though that has now vanished. That would have been at the height of the top of the current wall.



In the upper part of the tower there are larger stones. This is part of the medieval rebuilding which made good use of the old Roman wall when the city defences were renewed.



There is a section of wall to the right where there are large stones that fill a hole in the wall, where the old Roman wall had a hole in it.



This is the most prominent section of Roman remains in York, though there are other known remains below the current surface level. More may soon be discovered, since the Council have just agreed an archaeological excavation and redevelopment close to the river on Rougier Street. Part of the redevelopment will include a museum to display whatever the archaeologists discover during the dig.



Ian