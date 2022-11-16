The World Reimagined

Katharine and I had a trip to Leeds last Friday, primarily to visit the City Museum, but we also saw this collection of globes in Briggate. Katharine took these shots of three of the rather brightly coloured globes.



This summer, The World Reimagined saw trails of over 100 huge globes in seven cities across the UK. The publicity for the event outlined it's purpose: "The sculptures are an invitation for people, families, businesses, and communities to talk together about how they understand their history; how the past - particularly the UK’s relationship with the Transatlantic Trade in Enslaved Africans - shapes the future; and how to act for social change to make racial justice a reality."



These Leeds globes originally formed a walkable trail from Chapeltown to Meadow Lane Park, but to mark the end of Black History Month they were collected together in Briggate, where we saw them.



On the 19th and 20th November, 96 of these globes will be on show in Trafalgar Square, London.



Ian