Previous
Next
The World Reimagined by fishers
Photo 2352

The World Reimagined

Katharine and I had a trip to Leeds last Friday, primarily to visit the City Museum, but we also saw this collection of globes in Briggate. Katharine took these shots of three of the rather brightly coloured globes.

This summer, The World Reimagined saw trails of over 100 huge globes in seven cities across the UK. The publicity for the event outlined it's purpose: "The sculptures are an invitation for people, families, businesses, and communities to talk together about how they understand their history; how the past - particularly the UK’s relationship with the Transatlantic Trade in Enslaved Africans - shapes the future; and how to act for social change to make racial justice a reality."

These Leeds globes originally formed a walkable trail from Chapeltown to Meadow Lane Park, but to mark the end of Black History Month they were collected together in Briggate, where we saw them.

On the 19th and 20th November, 96 of these globes will be on show in Trafalgar Square, London.

Ian
16th November 2022 16th Nov 22

Fisher Family

@fishers
March 2022 - Nine years and we are still here! Despite Covid-19 restrictions and our own reluctance to travel, we have usually found something to...
644% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise