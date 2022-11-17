Steamy Spectacular

Today was a grim, grey and rainy day. There was a steam locomotive due to bring into York a charter service from London, but I was reluctant to go out when there was such heavy rain. Fortunately there was a brief pause in the rain so I was able to get into York railway station and stay almost dry.



There were a few challenges to getting photos of the steam service - other trains running past in front of it, really dull grey weather, large crowds of photographers - but I enjoyed dealing with the various challenges. Here is the locomotive 'Sir Nigel Gresley' about to leave platform 5 and emerge from below the magnificent arch of the station roof.



'Sir Nigel Gresley' was built at Doncaster and entered service in 1937. It was named after it's designer. It is one of a class of locomotives which included 'Mallard' the world steam speed record holder. This locomotive was a record breaker as well, achieving 112 mph in May 1959, a post war British steam speed record.



When withdrawn from service it was preserved in working order. Earlier this year it's latest overhaul was completed after a period of several years, and it is now painted black, rather than the blue that it usually carries. It is an impressive sight to see it at work on the route for which it was designed.



Ian