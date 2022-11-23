Previous
Canadian Maple Leaves by fishers
Photo 2359

Canadian Maple Leaves

Homestead Park in York has a rather magnificent Canadian Maple tree, which during the autumn turns a glorious deep red. At that time it is probably the most attractive tree in the park.

This shot shows a cluster of it's leaves with their glorious mix of autumn colours, as well as some remaining green leaves in the background.

Ian
23rd November 2022 23rd Nov 22

Fisher Family

@fishers
March 2022 - Nine years and we are still here! Despite Covid-19 restrictions and our own reluctance to travel, we have usually found something to...
