Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2359
Canadian Maple Leaves
Homestead Park in York has a rather magnificent Canadian Maple tree, which during the autumn turns a glorious deep red. At that time it is probably the most attractive tree in the park.
This shot shows a cluster of it's leaves with their glorious mix of autumn colours, as well as some remaining green leaves in the background.
Ian
23rd November 2022
23rd Nov 22
0
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Fisher Family
@fishers
March 2022 - Nine years and we are still here! Despite Covid-19 restrictions and our own reluctance to travel, we have usually found something to...
2359
photos
96
followers
42
following
646% complete
View this month »
2352
2353
2354
2355
2356
2357
2358
2359
Photo Details
Views
4
Album
365
Camera
DC-FZ82
Taken
12th November 2022 2:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
red
,
leaves
,
homestead park
,
canadian maple
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close