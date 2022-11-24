Previous
Canadian Maple Tree by fishers
Canadian Maple Tree

The Canadian Maple is one of the outstanding sights in the Homestead Park, York, at this time of year, with it's glorious display of deep red leaves.

In previous years the tree has turned red like this, but the display has only lasted a few days before strong winds have stripped the tree of it's red leaves, but this year the display continues. This shot was taken almost 2 weeks ago, but the display was almost as good when I walked through the park yesterday, although the dull grey day didn't do anything to enhance it. So here it is in all it's glory, basking in the sun!

Ian
24th November 2022 24th Nov 22

Jo Worboys
You can see which way the sun is predominantly and isn't it a beauty
November 24th, 2022  
gloria jones ace
Lovely, colorful fall image
November 24th, 2022  
bkb in the city
Beautiful
November 24th, 2022  
