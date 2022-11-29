Previous
Late Afternoon beside Rawcliffe Lake by fishers
Photo 2365

Late Afternoon beside Rawcliffe Lake

A regular walk for us during lockdowns was around Rawcliffe Lake, on Clifton Moor, York. Since then we haven't been there too often, but last Wednesday I had a late afternoon walk around it.

This shot was taken near the north-east corner of the lake, just before the view is lost behind a lot of bushes.

The lake itself is an artificial creation. Clifton Moor was an area of rather wet, boggy ground, and the lake was created to help with drainage of the area, allowing a major housing development to take place starting in the 1980s, and creating a lovely open space. The material excavated to create the lake was used to build flood banks on Clifton Ings and beside the River Ouse to protect other properties in the area.

Ian
29th November 2022 29th Nov 22

Photo Details

gloria jones ace
Fabulous capture with gorgeous light
November 29th, 2022  
