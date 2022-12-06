Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 2372
Mallard, on reflection
Rawcliffe Lake pays home to quite a mix of birds, and at the moment there seem to be quite a few mallards.
This male mallard was heading straight for me, but I'm not sure if his expression is friendly of hostile. Perhaps he was still trying to assess if I have food to give him!
Ian
6th December 2022
6th Dec 22
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Fisher Family
@fishers
March 2022 - Nine years and we are still here! Despite Covid-19 restrictions and our own reluctance to travel, we have usually found something to...
2372
photos
96
followers
42
following
649% complete
View this month »
2365
2366
2367
2368
2369
2370
2371
2372
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
DC-FZ82
Taken
2nd December 2022 12:48pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mallard
,
clifton moor
,
rawcliffe lake
Monica
Great reflection!
December 6th, 2022
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close