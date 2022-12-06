Previous
Mallard, on reflection by fishers
Photo 2372

Mallard, on reflection

Rawcliffe Lake pays home to quite a mix of birds, and at the moment there seem to be quite a few mallards.

This male mallard was heading straight for me, but I'm not sure if his expression is friendly of hostile. Perhaps he was still trying to assess if I have food to give him!

Monica
Great reflection!
December 6th, 2022  
