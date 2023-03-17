Previous
Spring Arrives at Cliffords Tower by fishers
Photo 2472

Spring Arrives at Cliffords Tower

Cliffords Tower is all that survives of York Castle, being the keep at the heart of that castle. A year ago a project was completed to conserve the stonework, and to build a structure within the stone shell to give access to parts of the building not formerly accessible.

For many years the banks below the tower have been a sea of yellow each Spring as a carpet of daffodils covered the bank. Sadly the display had lost something of its splendour, so late last year 100,000 new bulbs were planted, and these are now flowering.

The variety planted is called 'February Gold', which is a six petal variety, chosen to represent the Star of David and to commemorate the massacre of 150 Jews, men women and children, in an earlier wooden Cliffords Tower in 1190AD.

Ian

17th March 2023 17th Mar 23

Fisher Family

@fishers
March 2023 - The start of our year eleven on 365. I'm amazed that our project continues, but it does. It almost seems to have...
Polly
Love visiting Clifford's Tower. Not sure I would manage all the steps now 🤣
March 17th, 2023  
bkb in the city
Very nice shot
March 17th, 2023  
Oli Lindenskov
Lovely tower and flowers, and shot👍😊
March 17th, 2023  
