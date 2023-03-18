Every Can Counts

After taking photos of Cliffords Tower (see post yesterday) and walking round part of the city walls, I discovered this rather splendid rainbow in Exhibition Square, close to York art gallery. I only had time for one quick shot, since I was rushing for the Reliance bus and I could see it already stood at the bus stop!



The four by seven metre structure, made of over 2500 aluminium cans, was placed in front of York Art Gallery by not-for-profit organisation Every Can Counts, to help raise awareness around the importance of recycling, for Global Recycling Day (March 18).



The aim is to encourage a higher rate of recycling aluminium cans. The appearance of the rainbow in York is one of a series of visits to towns and cities across the country. There is a social media photographic competition linked to its visit to York



Oh, and I did manage to catch the bus OK. It tends to stop for a few minutes in Exhibition Square before starting it's journey north towards Thirsk.



Ian