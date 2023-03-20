Over the Rooftops

There are a number of places around the city walls of York where there are views of York Minster, and this is one of my favourites. I'm just south of Monk Bar, and looking west towards the east end of the Minster.



The large east window has recently had major restoration work done, and the transformation of the glass is quite remarkable. Its colours are now far more vivid than before.



Towards the right of the shot, the pointed roof is that of the Minster Chapter House.



Below the wall where I am walking can be seen parts of the original Roman wall, including the lower part of two interval towers and a corner tower, where the Roman Wall turned towards the city centre.



Slightly further south, the area inside the walls used to be a brewery, which was demolished in 1972. Much of the area was then examined by archaeologists, and a lot of interesting finds were made, some dating back to Roman times. After the excavations a lot of houses were built, totally transforming the area, and fulfilling the desire of the 1960s Esher Report which wanted to see more living accomodation within the city walls.



Ian