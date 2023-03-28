Changes and sunshine.

The nice thing about taking photos is that you can always find some sunshine.

Today has been a grey, wet day so far.

This bit of sunshine was in one of my favourite places, Homestead Park. At the moment some of the trees around the pond are being felled to the benefit of other trees and plants. Its sad but sometimes necessary.

This log shows the rings of age nicely in the sunshine and snowdrops were out when I took the photo. Part of the trunk has been left to benefit small creatures and insects.



Katharine