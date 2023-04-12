Fields of Gold

Spotted by Louise when she and her family were driving home from their day in Heacham, this lovely sight of fields of daffodils, on a farm somewhere to the east of Spalding.



Spalding has traditionally been known for the growing of tulips but their flower varieties have expanded considerably since the early 20th century, as shown by the daffodils in this shot.



Spalding is well known for its annual flower festival. At one time the festival included a parade through the town, with amazing floats covered in locally grown flowers with special themed floats to celebrate national events each year. However, the parade hasn't taken place in recent years and the flower festival has taken place in the Springfield's festival gardens to the North of the town. A return to traditional will take place in 2023, with a parade of decorated floats, historic vehicles, bands and dancers through the town on 13th May.



Ian