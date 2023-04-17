Ukrainian Easter Bread

This bread was the result of our grandaughter's baking efforts on Saturday, with jist a little help from Katharine.



The main feature of this bread is that it is made with butter, eggs, milk and sugar, in addition to the usual ingredients, giving a very rich and sweeter result. It is also decorated with dough plaits, rosettes, cockerels and some add studs of cloves (to represent the crown of thorns).



Tradition is that the bread, along with decorated eggs and other food is taken in a basket to church for blessing on the Saturday, and is eaten after the first communion on Easter Sunday. For us, the blessing service isn't practical, since the nearest was in Bradford.



Our grandaughter worked hard on mixing the ingredients, kneading the dough and shaping the decoration, and seemed to really enjoy herself making the bread.



Ian