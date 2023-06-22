Beryl Burton

The weather yesterday was dry, the sun was out again, but the air was fresh after the rain, so Katharine and I had a trip to Knaresborough, to the west of York and near Harrogate. We went on the train. Much better trains than when we had our last trip, and a far more frequent timetable than it used to be. The aim of our visit was to follow an art trail of images on a number of buildings, in recesses where windows had been sealed up.



This was a result of the window tax introduced in 1696, and which persisted until 1851. Tax was imposed on properties, with the tax being higher where there were more windows. To reduce the tax burden, some property owners would have less important windows removed and the gap filled with brick or stone. You can see the window sill and lintel in this shot, indicating the former presence of a window.



There are ten pieces of artwork to be found according to the town artwork trail leaflet, and this is one on the High Street, showing the cyclist Beryl Burton. Beryl was an English racing cyclist who dominated women's cycle racing in the UK, winning more than 90 domestic championships and seven world titles, and setting numerous national records. She set a women's record for the 12-hour time-trial which exceeded the men's record for two years.



Most of her greatest achievements took place in the 1960s. Her daughter went on to become a keen cyclist as well. Her connection with Knaresborough was that for some of her career she rode with Knaresborough Cycling Club.



The artist who produced this artwork was Julie Cope,



Ian