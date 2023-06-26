Harry Potter

So, along the way to visit the various window paintings in Knaresborough, Katharine and I found a number of other paintings that were not part of the official trail. I rather like that - it suggests that the trail has really caught the imagination of the people of Knaresborough.



This painting of Harry Potter and an owl was one of two painted windows and a painted door on the side of a mobile phone shop.



Sadly, I have no idea who the artist was for this one.



Harry Potter has become incredibly popular in recent years, both as a series of books and a series of films. Both of our daughters love the stories, and our oldest grandaughter can often be found re-reading the novels. Although I have tried, I can't get into either the books or films, so my apologies to any Harry Potter fans out there!



Ian