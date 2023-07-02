Danby Moors Centre

Moorsbus is Back! - and we spent both yesterday and today taking the bus from York to the North York Moors. Yesterday was a problematic start to the season, with our bus from York to Kirkbymoorside already over 15 mins late before it left the city, due mainly to traffic congestion caused by several roadworks taking place. Our connection at Kirkbymoorside was only 8 mins, so we spent some of our journey replanning what we could do. As it happened, we got to Kirkbymoorside to find the bus we were connecting with was also running late, so we managed to catch it.



A lovely ride then through Hutton Le Hole, over the heather moors on Blakey Ridge and down into Eskdale, finally arriving at the National Park Centre just outside Danby around 10 mins late.



The long range of buildings at the Moors Centre, Danby, includes a shop, information centre and gallery through the nearest entrance, and a cafe at the other end. This shot shows the western end of the range of buildings, with the left hand part being a cafe, and the right hand part containing an exhibition. Lots of picnic tables outside the cafe, where Katharine and I had a drink of tea and a cake, while watching wild birds collecting the crumbs that anyone dropped.



The Moors Centre is housed in an old shooting lodge that belonged to the Danby Estate, owned by the Dawnay family. The core of the building is a 17th century farmhouse, transformed in the 18th century into a lodge for the Dawneys and their guests to enjoy grouse shooting on the nearby heather moorland.



We had two hours at the Moors Centre, looking in the gallery, wandering around the grounds and the woodland to the east before another long bus ride through Guisborough, Great Ayton, Stokesley and down Bilsdale to Helmsley where we caught our connecting bus home. A relatively short day, but thoroughly enjoyable.



Ian