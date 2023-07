Honeysuckle

Amongst the various plants climbing the walls of the Moors Centre at Danby, shown in yesterday's post, was a honeysuckle plant, and here is a close-up of a honeysuckle flower.



The grounds at the Moors Centre have a variety of plants. Several different climbers can be seen on the front of the buildings. To the west is a terraced herb garden, to the east is an area of woodland, and in various parts of the grounds there are wild flowers. It is an attractive place, with a lot to keep my camera busy!



Ian