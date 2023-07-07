Rievaulx Abbey

After three hours at Sutton Bank, we took another Moorsbus from there to the ruins of Rievaulx Abbey. This location is in the deep valley of the River Rye, quite a contrast to the escarpment views at Sutton Bank.



There is a cafe and museum at the abbey, but the ruins themselves are a fascinating place to explore.



Rievaulx Abbey was the first Cistercian monastery in the north of England, founded in 1132 by twelve monks from Clairvaux Abbey. Its remote location was well suited to the order's ideal of a strict life of prayer and self-sufficiency with little contact with the outside world. The building of the abbey involved diverting the course of the river to provide more space for the abbey buildings.



Rievaulx Abbey eventually became one of the greatest and wealthiest in England, with 140 monks and many more lay brothers. It received grants of land totalling 6,000 acres (24 km2) and established daughter houses in England and Scotland.



By the end of the 13th century the abbey had incurred debts on its building projects and lost revenue due to an epidemic of sheep scab (psoroptic mange). The ill fortune was compounded by raiders from Scotland in the early 14th century. The great reduction in population caused by the Black Death in the mid-14th century made it difficult to recruit new lay brothers for manual labour. As a result, the abbey was forced to lease much of its land. By 1381 there were only fourteen choir monks, three lay brothers and the abbot left at Rievaulx, and some buildings were reduced in size.



Like so many other abbeys it suffered at the hands of King Henry VIII with the dissolution of the monasteries as the king siezed their wealth and lands. The confiscated monastic buildings were rendered uninhabitable and stripped of valuables such as lead.



The site passed through the hands of a number of people until today, when it is in the care of English Heritage.



This shot shows a glimpse through an arch into the sanctuary area of the abbey church, and shows something of the enormous size of the building. It must have been a magnificent sight before King Henry VIII decided to take its wealth for himself.



Ian