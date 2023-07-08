Traction Engine

A final shot from our weekend on the Moorsbus last week, and after leaving Rievaulx Abbey the bus took us into Helmsley where there is 30 mins before the bus back to York. That was quite fortunate, because there had been a 'Steam and Vintage Weekend' at Duncombe Park, and we were able to watch a convoy of vehicles leaving the show after it had finished.



This shot shows a 1930 Marshall General Purpose Engine, moving under its own power. Marshall, Sons & Co. was a British agricultural machinery manufacturer founded in 1848. The company was based in the Britannia Iron Works, Gainsborough, Lincolnshire. Early production was of steam engines and agricultural machinery. Much later production included diesel tractors such as the Field Marshall, Track Marshall and former Leyland wheeled tractors.



There are believed to be around 120 Marshall traction engines preserved.



Ian