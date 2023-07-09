Flying Scotsman

This year marks the 100th Birthday of the steam Locomotive 'Flying Scotsman' and there have been a series of special events to mark the birthday.



Last Tuesday, 'Flying Scotsman' arrived in York after a four day tour, starting in London and touring parts of Scotland. Here it slowly enters platform 10. Passengers would continue to London behind a diesel locomotive and 'Flying Scotsman' was moving to the railway museum.



'Flying Scotsman' is something of a record breaker, being the first British steam locomotive to exceed 100 mph, and to have been scientifically measured at that speed.



Withdrawn from regular service in 1963, it was bought by Alan Pegler who ran special services on the main line. In 1969 'Flying Scotsman' headed to the United States on a tour intended to promote British exports. The tour broke even in its first year, but the second lost money. In a bid to balance the books, Pegler arranged for the train to travel to San Francisco. The trip worked well operationally but was a financial disaster. Alan Pegler was forced into bankruptcy and 'Flying Scotsman' was stranded in the USA.



However, in 1973 'Flying Scotsman' was brought back to the UK after William McAlpine heard about the situation in the USA. He promptly put together a rescue plan, paying off the creditors and buying the locomotive. McAlpine had the engine restored at Derby Works and kept it running for 23 years in his ownership, extensively overhauling it twice. He even took 'Flying Scotsman' to Australia, making it the first steam locomotive to circumnavigate the globe on its voyage there and back. While in Australia in 1989 it also set a new record for the longest non-stop run by a steam locomotive at 422 miles.



In February 1996 businessman Tony Marchington bought 'Flying Scotsman' for £1.25 million. In 2004, 'Flying Scotsman' hit the headlines again with yet another crisis over its ownership. A campaign spearheaded by the National Railway Museum to save the locomotive for the nation amassed the support of thousands, confirming its status as a national treasure.



The appeal to keep the steam icon in Britain was supported by a £1.8 million grant from the National Heritage Memorial Fund and the generosity of the public. Its restoration was also completed with the help of a Heritage Lottery Fund grant of £275,000, though its10 year restoration eventually cost £4.2million. So now 'Flying Scotsman' is back to the regular operation of railtours on the main line and visits to preserved railways.



'Flying Scotsman' has a special place in my affections, since I went on my first railtour from South Yorkshire to the Farnborough Air Show (I think that was in 1966) on a train pulled by her, and what a wonderful adventure it was!



Ian