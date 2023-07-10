Scots Guardsman

I think steam powered vehicles must be like buses - you wait for ages and three come together! So this is the third steam photo from last week. This was Thursday lunchtime at York railway station, and the first special of the year from Carnforth to Scarborough, marketed as the Scarborough Spa Express. 'Scots Guardsman' is beginning to pull away from platform 5 heading north out of the station before branching onto the Scarborough line.



The locomotive 'Scots Guardsman', was built by the North British Locomotive Company of Glasgow in 1927 for the London Midland and Scottish Railway (LMS)



It was named 'Scots Guardsman' in 1928 after the Scots Guards. After receiving smoke deflectors, it starred in the 1936 film Night Mail. It was in fact the first member of the class to be equipped with the distinctive curved smoke deflectors, designed to lift the smoke away from the cab windows and prevent the view from the cab being obscured. It was the last of the class in service and was withdrawn from service at Carlisle Kingmoor depot in December 1965 and it was immediately preserved. It had it's last major overhaul in 2019 and has been a popular sight on the main line since then.



The Scarborough Spa Express is still recovering from the effects of Covid-19. It ran weekly through the Summer before 2020. Last year there were just three runs, and this year four are planned. Hopefully I will be at York railway station to get photos of at least some of them.



This isn't the first time that 'Scots Guardsman' has appeared in our project. If you want to see more, search 'Scots Guardsman' for our previous photos.



Ian