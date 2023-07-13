Lily of the Incas

Along the northern boundary wall of Gisborough Priory is an attractive border countaining quite a variety of plants and flowers. The bold colours and patterns of these flowers, Lily of the Incas, caught my eye.



Lily of the Incas is also known as Peruvian Lily or Alstroemeria. It's names indicate its origins, in the Andes mountain range of South America.



Many hybrids and at least 190 cultivars have been developed, featuring many markings and colors, including white, yellow, orange, apricot, pink, red, purple, and lavender.



Ian