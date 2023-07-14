Gatehouse and Dovecote

A shot of some of the smaller remains of Gisborough Priory. The arches are the remains of the inner gatehouse, looking southwards to a dovecote, from Church Street.



The gatehouse dates to the late 12th century, and is part of the walls that would have surrounded the priory at that time.



The dovecote of the priory dates from the 14th century. The monks kept doves for food. The timber nesting boxes from inside the dovecote have been removed and it has recently been used as a garden store. It isn't accessible from the current priory grounds, but is part of a gardening business.



It is surprising what features of a historical site like this survive. Much of the stone from the priory buildings would have been recycled and used in building some of the houses and businesses in the town, but for whatever reason, the dovecote and some of the inner gatehouse have survived.



Ian

